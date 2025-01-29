HR Firm to Host Leadership Storytelling Workshop in Accra

Learning Organisation, a leading HR firm specializing in personal development training, is set to host a programme titled “Storytelling for the Authentic Leadership” on February 12, 2025, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The programme, according to the firm’s CEO Isaac Sackey, aims to help leaders cultivate and practice authenticity in their leadership styles. Sackey also emphasized the importance of redefining leadership roles and applications while highlighting the powerful impact storytelling can have in the workplace.

“The Storytelling programme will guide participants in reframing their personal and professional leadership narratives, while illustrating how stories can influence company health, wealth, and wisdom,” Sackey explained.

The facilitator, Dr. Dorian Haarhoff, is a storyteller, writer, and former English professor at the University of Namibia. Dr. Haarhoff brings a wealth of experience, having spent the past seven years teaching and evaluating Executive MBA students at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business, focusing on leadership development.

The event will provide valuable insights into how stories shape work performance, ethics, and organizational culture. Interested participants can register by contacting Learning Organisation at info@learningorganization.net or calling 0208341255.