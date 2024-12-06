HRM Dr. Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu sends goodwill message to Ghana ahead of 2024 elections

HRM Dr. Amb. Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu, King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, has warmly extended a message of solidarity to the people of Ghana as they prepare for the December 7 general election.

In an address, HRM Ihenetu stressed the need for peace and unity during and after the elections.

The King emphasised the role of the youth in safeguarding the peace of the nation, asking every youth in Ghana to act as an agent of peace to ensure calm during and after the elections.

HRM Ihenetu admonished the youth to refrain from any form of misconduct that would temper the peace of the nation.

“As an Ambassador of Peace, I want to plead with the youth to know and to remember that mother Ghana is in their hands, and they should not allow themselves to be used by any political party to foment trouble”, he underscored.

According to him, the future of Ghana is in them and within them, hence if any problem occurs in Ghana because of election due to any destruction by the youth, that means the future of Ghana would be in jeopardy.

“Our fathers and mothers have lived half of their years on earth. Some are 50 years old, some are 60 and above, and some may have 20 or 10 more years looking at their ages. But the youth from 20 years to 30 to 50 years have many more years to live hence they need to protect the peace in Ghana at all cost”, the King highlighted.

Further, HRM Ihenetu indicated that, any problem that occurs in Ghana as a result of election by the youth is a destruction to the future of the youth.

HRM Ihenetu said, that when one talks about governance in Africa, Ghana is one of the best countries that has maintained its peace of governance for many years, and countries within Africa are emulating the system of government in Ghana.

“Now, to our Leaders, Kings, Queens, Government officials, and Security Agencies, we should know that we’re the fathers of this youth and our attitude depends on how the youth will see us tomorrow.

If we comport ourselves well, our sons and daughters will also comport themselves well. If we see white and say it is white, our sons and daughters will also continue from our legacy” he admonished.

The King pleaded with Ghanaians to see this election as a contest, and not a war, or a ‘do or die’ affair.

“I also want to wish Ghana good luck. Whichever wins the election, let’s all support to make mother Ghana the best country in the world”, he said.

For peace to be maintained in Ghana is equally for peace to be maintained in the African continent and peace for the world and I want to say good luck to each one of us.

Source: Alfred Ankrah