HRRG Celebrates Agnes Lartey’s Appointment as Gender Minister, Calls for Collaboration

Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Hon. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey on her appointment as the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

This significant milestone is being hailed as a crucial step toward advancing gender equality and safeguarding the rights of Ghana’s most vulnerable populations, including women, children, and persons with disabilities.

Since its founding in 2019, HRRG has established itself as a leading voice in human rights advocacy, bringing together a dynamic team of journalists, lawyers, activists, and editors. The organization has consistently focused on addressing systemic issues such as gender-based violence, child abuse, human trafficking, and discrimination. Through a combination of nationwide awareness campaigns, legal support for victims, and strong policy advocacy, HRRG has worked to ensure that the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Ghanaians are upheld.

The organization’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. HRRG has earned both national and international recognition, including the esteemed 5th UN Global Entreps Award, for its unwavering commitment to social justice and human rights.

Hon. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey’s appointment is viewed as a transformative moment for Ghana. HRRG has expressed confidence in her ability to lead the Ministry with integrity and a clear vision, particularly given her dedication to improving the lives of marginalized groups. In a statement, HRRG’s Executive Director, Dr. Joseph Kobla Wemakor, emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Ministry and civil society organizations like HRRG. He called on Hon. Lartey to recognize HRRG as a vital partner in tackling the country’s most pressing human rights challenges.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work closely with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection,” Dr. Wemakor said. “By joining forces, we can develop effective policies, launch impactful awareness campaigns, and implement grassroots initiatives that empower vulnerable communities. Together, we can uphold the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity for all Ghanaians.”

As Ghana moves forward, the partnership between HRRG and the Ministry under Hon. Lartey’s leadership holds immense promise. With a shared commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable society, this collaboration could mark a turning point in the nation’s efforts to protect and promote the rights of its most marginalized citizens.