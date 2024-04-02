HRRG Condemns Marriage Involving 63-year-old Ghanaian Priest, 12-Year-Old Girl

Accra, Ghana – April 2, 2024 – Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) is outraged by the recent incident involving Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, a 63-year-old traditional priest, marrying a 12-year-old girl in Ghana.

This deplorable act, conducted under the guise of tradition, is a flagrant violation of human rights and must be met with swift and decisive action.

In the face of criticism and calls for the dissolution of the marriage, community leaders have attempted to defend this abhorrent union by citing customs and traditions. However, it is imperative to emphasize that child marriage is a grave violation of human rights, and no tradition can justify such exploitation and harm inflicted upon a young girl.

The legal minimum age for marriage in Ghana is 18, and while the prevalence of child marriage has decreased, it continues to persist in some communities. According to Girls Not Brides, 19% of girls in Ghana are married before the age of 18, with 5% married before their 15th birthday.

HRRG is appalled by the reports of the ceremonial event, where the young girl was advised on wifely duties and encouraged to enhance her sexual appeal to her husband. Such statements not only perpetuate harmful gender norms but also normalize and condone the exploitation of a child under the guise of tradition.

As a leading non-profit organization dedicated to promoting human rights and social justice in Ghana, HRRG calls on Ghanaian authorities to:

– Annul the marriage between Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII and the 12-year-old girl

– Conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the marriage

– Hold those responsible for this violation of the girl’s rights accountable

The defense of this marriage as a mere tradition is unacceptable. Ghanaian law recognizes customary marriages but does not condone child marriages under the pretext of culture or tradition. It is incumbent upon the authorities to uphold the rights and dignity of all individuals, particularly vulnerable children who are at risk of exploitation and harm.