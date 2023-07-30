HRRG Grabs 5th UN Global Entreps Awards for ‘KTT Project’

The Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) stands out on the global stage following its exceptional accomplishment at the United Nations (UN).

The organization received the 5th UN Global Entreps Awards for its riveting initiative, the ‘Nationwide Sensitization Campaign on Kidnapping, Teenage Pregnancy, and Tramadol Abuse/Drug Abuse’ (KTT Project) which was declared as the ‘Best International Practice Award on Sustainability

The prestigious honor underscores the transformative role the NGO continues to wield in combating human rights violations on various societal fronts.

It was conferred on founder, Joseph Kobla Wemakor and the Human Rights Reporters Ghana by Raquel Torres, Secretary-General of Entreps-International Board of Global Actors and Business for Sustainability, backed by the 1,000 Global Jurors of Entreps in collaboration with the UN in San Jose, capital of Costa Rica (Central America).

Human Rights Reporters GH. traces its origins to Ghana and has made substantial strides in pushing the boundaries of social justice advocacy beyond borders.

Renowned for its consistent rallying cry against kidnappings, teenage pregnancy, and substance abuse, Human Rights Reporters Ghana has positioned itself as a vanguard in addressing prevalent societal malaises.

This award-winning ‘KTT Project,’ has underscored the UN-mediated recognition after bolstering the fight against forms of modern-day slavery and drug abuse primarily among the youth.

The KTT Project melds together comprehensive advocacy initiatives, education, and mass sensitization to suppress these societal challenges derail in Ghana and Africa.

According to the organization’s Executive Director, Joseph Wemakor, the KTT Project has directly engaged over 60,000 children, young people, and adults within its operative sphere since its inception in 2019, with a cascade effect being felt on the broader community. Wemakor, while receiving the award, emphasized that the award was a testament to the NGO’s unwavering commitment to fighting for social justice.

The UN Global Entreps Award, established under the aegis of the UN, European Union, and World Bank is an international recognition platform that celebrates outstanding social entrepreneurship projects.

Its aim is to credit initiatives that bring about impactful, positive change in societies, particularly in the realm of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Human Rights Reporters Ghana’s win underscores not just the organization’s pursuit of social justice, but also its alignment with a greater global narrative in achieving the SDGs. Specifically, their projects speak directly to SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequality), and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions).

The fifth iteration of the UN Global Entreps Award reaffirms the persistent efforts of organizations such as Human Rights Reporters Ghana in fostering a humane and equitable society.

Their accolade indicates their significant strides and positions them as effective collaborators in achieving the UN’s global sustainability goals.

Even as we celebrate this triumph, it’s vital to reflect on the context and the scale of human rights challenges that still persist.

NGOs worldwide, like Human Rights Reporters Ghana, continue to work diligently, sometimes against substantial odds, to ensure societies where freedom, justice, and equal rights prevail.

The recognition of the dynamic advocacy group, HRRG accentuates how powerful change can be instituted even by a small group of passionate individuals.

This accolade is, undoubtedly, a clarion call for greater societal participation in the fight against social malaises and an affirmation that carefully executed strategies can bring about substantial, positive change.