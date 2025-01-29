HRRG Hosts Workshop in Asante Akyem Agogo to Combat Child and Forced Labour

On Friday, January 17, 2025, Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), a prominent media and human rights advocacy group, held a powerful one-day workshop in the Asante Akyem Agogo community in Ghana’s Western Region.

The event, which took place at the Masanita Royal Hotel, brought together over 30 dedicated participants, including journalists, human rights activists, civil society representatives, and local community leaders.

The workshop, titled “Combating Child and Forced Labour through Video Verification Techniques”, was designed to equip attendees with essential tools to use video technology effectively in their advocacy against child and forced labour. Participants gained critical insights into developing robust monitoring systems for identifying and documenting instances of child labour, while also building a collaborative network of stakeholders committed to eliminating the issue in the Agogo area and beyond.

Dr. Joseph Wemakor, the Executive Director of HRRG, opened the workshop with a poignant presentation on the child labour crisis. He outlined its widespread impact, stressing the need for collective action to address the alarming prevalence of child exploitation in the country. Using compelling statistics and real-life stories, Dr. Wemakor highlighted the devastating effects of child and forced labour on children, families, and society, and called for innovative solutions to tackle the problem.

Edem Damanka, Executive Director of Edmark Rescue Foundation, also contributed to the discussion, emphasizing the importance of community engagement. “We must empower our communities to identify the signs of child labour and collaborate to create sustainable change,” he said. “Only through joint efforts can we protect our children and create a better future for them.”

A key highlight of the workshop was a session led by Kwame Darkwah Yiadom, an expert facilitator, who introduced participants to advanced video verification methods using geo-mapping technology. Yiadom demonstrated how geo-mapping can help authenticate videos, ensuring that reports of child and forced labour are credible and backed by reliable evidence. This tool allows activists to track the location, time, and context of recorded videos, significantly enhancing the accuracy and impact of advocacy efforts.

The training prompted a lively exchange of ideas, with participants discussing strategies to combat child labour in their communities. Many attendees expressed their desire to create a collaborative network to share resources and best practices, further strengthening their efforts to eradicate child and forced labour.

Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive. Vincent, a reporter from Asempa Radio, praised the workshop for its enlightening content and emphasized the need for ongoing training. “If we could have this happen three or four times a year, it would be immensely helpful,” he said. Journalist Miss Adepa Yalley also appreciated the training, stating, “This experience has been profoundly impactful. The knowledge gained will greatly assist our fight against child labour in our community.”

The workshop underscored the importance of unity in tackling child and forced labour. HRRG’s innovative approach to integrating video verification techniques was widely lauded for its potential to enhance the fight against these social injustices.

Looking ahead, HRRG plans to continue supporting the newly formed network of stakeholders and provide further assistance in implementing digital verification techniques across different regions. This initiative was made possible through funding from WITNESS, a global human rights organization dedicated to empowering individuals to use video and technology in safeguarding human rights.

The event traces its origins to Dr. Wemakor’s participation in the Fortifying the Truth Cohort by WITNESS, where he attended a three-day intensive training in Abuja, Nigeria, on community-based digital verification techniques in May 2024.