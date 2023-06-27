HSE Masters Ltd is ISO 9001:2015 Certified

A leading Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality consultancy business which is serving clients across the West African region, has acquired ISO 9001:2015 certification.

HSE Masters Ltd, which specializes in a comprehensive range of HSE solutions, including HSE Training, ISO Consultancy Services, Environmental Consultancy, HSE Software and PPE Supply, Enterprise Document Management Systems, and Offshore HSE Trainings, reinforces its firm commitment to excellence, ensuring the highest quality services for its esteemed clientele.

Now as an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, HSE Masters Ltd said it believes that success is built upon a foundation of integrity, honesty, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

In bid to solidify its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, HSE Masters sought the globally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS) which provides a rigorous framework that enables organizations to consistently meet customer requirements while continuously improving their overall performance.

HSE Masters underwent a thorough evaluation process conducted by ABS Quality Evaluations, an internationally renowned certification body; which specializes in assessing and validating organizations’ adherence to various quality standards, including ISO certifications.

The partnership between HSE Masters and ABS Quality Evaluations ensured that every aspect of the company’s operations, systems, and processes were thoroughly audited to meet the stringent requirements of ISO 9001:2015.

Also, it emerged that the certification process scrutinized HSE Masters’ commitment to customer satisfaction, process optimization, employee engagement, and regulatory compliance.

By successfully obtaining ISO 9001:2015 certification, HSE Masters Ltd has demonstrated its dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to its clients. The certification serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to continual improvement and its proactive approach to meeting and exceeding customer expectations.

With the ISO 9001:2015 certification in hand, HSE Masters Ltd solidifies its position as a trusted partner in the industry, ensuring the safety, well-being, and satisfaction of its clients. The certification reinforces HSE Masters’ dedication to providing innovative solutions, maintaining the highest industry standards, and upholding its core values of integrity and excellence.

It assures that with its diverse team of professionals comprising experienced engineers, skilled technicians, and dedicated support staff, HSE Masters brings forth a wealth of knowledge and expertise to deliver exceptional services to its clients.

The company promises to invest significantly in the latest technologies and continuous training for its staff, ensuring the delivery of innovative solutions to its valued clients and thanked ABS Quality Evaluations for conducting the comprehensive evaluation process.