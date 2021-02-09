The Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU) has condemned the killing of its member by suspected armed robbers in the course of duty.

Mr Abraham Tetteh, a Senior Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) was shot in the eye by suspected armed robbers on February 4, whilst transporting a pregnant woman in labour from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Koforidua General Hospital.

Mr Tetteh subsequently died on February 6, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

A statement issued and signed in Accra by Mr Franklin Owusu Ansah, the General Secretary of HSWU, described the act as despicable and barbaric, which it said has left its members traumatised and demoralised as the nation battles with COVID-19.

“It is highly unfair that the lives of EMT officers remain endangered as they have committed to save lives”.

The statement therefore, called on the government to assign Police to guard the EMT officers who work late into the night to help ward off some of these unfortunate attacks.

“We are calling on the Ministry of Health, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Management of EMT to sit with the Union to complete discussions of the working conditions of these national heroes who have dedicated their lives to save the lives of others.”

The statement called on the Ministry of Health to insure all EMT officers and drivers of ambulance as the National Ambulance Service was unable to pay to the workers, workman compensation for injured persons as required by law.

” In solidarity with Emergency Medical Technicians who are our members, we wish the victim’s family our sympathy and condolences and also call on all EMT officers to stay calm as the leadership continuous to engage the government to hasten the investigation process to bring the culprits to book,” the statement added.