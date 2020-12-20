Members of the Health Service Workers’ Union (HSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana, have elected a seven-member National Executive to steer the affairs of the Union for the next four years.

The elections climaxed a two-day 12th Quadrennial National Delegates’ Conference of the HSWU, in Tamale.

The Conference had as its theme, “Delivering quality public health service in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic: The role of the Union”.

Mr Mohammed Zakaria, Mr Lloyd Emmanuel Baffoe and Madam Joyce Bondzie Asmah were elected as National Chairman, First Vice Chairman and Second Vice Chairperson respectively.

Mr Franklin Owusu Ansah and Madam Patricia Tweneboah Ofosu were elected General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary respectively, while Mr Godfred Oppong Kwakye and Mr Duut Thompson Minyilia as First and Second Trustees.

They were sworn-in after the elections to formally assume their responsibilities.

Mr Zakaria, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the elections, said he would use his position to negotiate with the government to ensure good conditions of service and welfare of members.

He said he would render quality service to members through the establishment of the HSWU Fund to provide loan and other credit facilities to Union members to help enhance their day-to-day activities.

He said he would supervise the establishment of regional offices in the six newly created regions, saying; “we want to move the union closer to our members in every part of the country, and therefore, we need to establish ourselves in these new regions”.

Mr Zakaria called on members to support the executives to work towards achieving a common goal, and appealed to them to desist from acts that would breed disunity among Union members.

Mr Reynolds Tenkorang, immediate past General Secretary of the HSWU, addressing delegates, encouraged members to build a strong Union and collectively join forces to work diligently for better working conditions.

Mr Jeremiah Tiimob, Deputy Northern Regional Administrator of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), who read a speech on behalf of the Director General of the GHS, urged members of the HSWU to continue to support the health sector to deliver on its mandate towards attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to improve on the health status and life-expectancy of Ghanaians.

He gave the assurance that the GHS would provide enabling environment to ensure that members of the HSWU were guaranteed decent and safe working conditions.

Mr Eugene Korletey, Chief Labour Officer at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, lauded the HSWU for their commitment and dedication in the response against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.