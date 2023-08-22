HTU to welcome INDAC-TED 9 and 2nd Agritech Symposium

The Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH), in collaboration with the DigiCAP Ghana and other esteemed partners, is set to host the highly anticipated INDAC-TED 9 and the second Agritech Symposium and Exhibition.

The one-day event, scheduled for Thursday, August 24, 2023 will take place at Ho Technical University under the theme “Application of Agritech to Improve Food Production.

The 9th edition aims to bring together academia and industry specialists from the agricultural sector to investigate the transformative potential of Agritech in enhancing food production while also fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in the agricultural sector.

The Agritech Symposium, according to David Gowu, Executive Director of the Institute of ICT Professional Ghana (IIPGH), will provide a platform for industry professionals, researchers, policymakers, and students to exchange ideas, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and discuss practical solutions to improve food production.

“I am very excited about our second Agritech Symposium, and this session will explore various aspects of Agritech, providing our participants with more valuable insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in applying technology to improve food production.” “This forum will include thought-provoking presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions led by experts in these fields,” he stated.

Mr. Gowu said: “The exhibition segment of this Agritech symposium will showcase innovative Agritech solutions, products, and services from both local and international companies. It will serve as a catalyst for knowledge exchange and networking, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of Agritech innovation.”

He reiterated that attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge technologies, and discover potential collaborations and partnerships.

Hanna Schlingmann, the Project Manager for DigiCAP.gh described how the forum will provide a unique platform for academia and industry to come together, share knowledge, and collaborate on solutions that will drive agricultural transformation in Ghana and beyond.

“We are thrilled to host this event and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the agricultural sector,” she revealed.

The Institute for ICT Professional Ghana (IIPGH), in collaboration with AFOS Foundation and digiCAP, has been at the forefront of promoting dialogue and collaboration between industry and academia.

The partnership between IIPGH and AFOS Foundation is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) within the framework of the Special Initiative ‘Decent Work for a Just Transition’ via sequa gGmbH.

INDAC-TED 9 aims to foster a collaborative and innovative ecosystem that will drive advancements in Agritech and ultimately improve food products.