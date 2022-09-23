Huawei ADN, Global Operators to Evolve Towards High-Level AN

The Autonomous Networks Leadership Forum was successfully held by TM Forum during Digital Transformation World (DTW). The industry leaders from AIS, MTN, and Telecom Argentina shared their Autonomous Networks (AN) strategies, thoughts and practices. Marvin Liu, Huawei ADN industry Marketing Director, delivered a speech titled “Pave the Way to High-Level Autonomous Networks with Huawei ADN Solution.”

In the speech, Liu pointed out that Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) is the key strategy of Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 and a key technical component in the 5.5G era. Huawei ADN features a three-layer AI architecture to help operators achieve Level 4 AN:

Ÿ At the network element (NE) layer, AI Native is implemented to upgrade traditional NEs to intelligent NEs.

Ÿ At the network management and control layer, digital twins and telecom foundation models are introduced to significantly improve operations efficiency.

Ÿ At the business and service layer, the intelligent service engine is built to implement closed-loop management.

With the full-stack AI architecture, Huawei ADN can deliver a Zero-X (zero-wait, zero-touch, zero-trouble) experience to customers, and develop Self-X (self-configuring, self-healing, self-optimizing) network O&M capabilities for network operations personnel.

In addition, Huawei is committed to joint innovation with network operators to overcome the challenges in high-value scenarios and improve ADN solution capabilities, facilitating both technology innovation and business success. Over the past three years, Huawei and China Mobile have continuously carried out strategic collaboration and innovative practices on AN, which have yielded a positive and significant result. In terms of the premium home broadband service, over 100 user labels, and network KPIs and KQIs are introduced to proactively assure experience and accurately identify potential customers. This improves customer satisfaction and the proactive upselling success rate. In terms of end-to-end 5G network O&M, intelligent alarm compression, multi-dimensional analysis algorithms, and machine learning are used to significantly reduce network alarms and tickets, continuously improving the accuracy of proactive prevention and reducing network O&M costs.

In terms of industry standards system, Huawei has been promoting collaboration and coordination among nine Standards Development Organizations, and improving the AN standards system. Over past three years, Huawei has played an active role in more than 36 AN standards projects and contributed more than 300 proposals.

“The large-scale application of AN definitely requires the close collaboration across the industry”, Liu concluded. “Huawei is willing to work with global partners to help more operators improve the capabilities of intelligent network automation based on the TM Forum’s AN framework and the four-element implementation methodology of the target architecture, AN levels, effectiveness indicators, and operations practices, achieving the strategic goals of Level 3 by 2023 and Level 4 by 2025.”