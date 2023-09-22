Huawei aims to connect 120 million people in remote communities by 2025

Huawei aims to connect 120 million people in remote communities across more than 80 countries by 2025.

To help bring remote and rural communities into the digital fold, Huawei has designed a RuralStar solution that greatly reduce the cost and complexity of rural wireless network deployment.

Mr. Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman, Huawei Technologies, said, “we also focus on connecting the unconnected.”

Mr. Hu was speaking at the 8th Huawei Connect Conference (HUAWEI CONNECT 2023), currently ongoing at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Hall and Shanghai World Expo Center in China.

The three-day Conference brought together thought leaders, business elites, technical experts, partners, and developers to explore ways to enhance industry intelligence across various industries and fields.

The event was be on the theme: “accelerating industry intelligence.”

He said back in 2019, Huawei launched a digital inclusion initiative called the TECH4ALL and decided to focus on domains, where they could make use of most difference such as education and environmental protection.

The Chairman said the idea was that technologies like broadband, internet of things, artificial intelligence and cloud could help power new applications in these domains.

“Through training and greater accessibility, we can help bring the benefits to more people and to the environment,” he said.

He said as for sustainability, they were using digital technology to help protect the environment and enable more sustainable use of natural resources.

He said working together with environmental groups around the world, they were exploring how they could more effectively use digital devices, networks and cloud to enhance the monitoring and protection of fragile ecosystems.

Mr. Hu said the solution they have developed were already helping rangers and conservationists to do their work more safely and efficiently in protected areas across Philippines, Mauritius, Mexico and Italy.

He said TECH4ALL was boosting biodiversity conservation efforts in 46 protected areas around the world.

He said Huawei’s vision and mission was to bring digital connections to every person, home, and organisation in the intelligent world.

The Chairman said together with their partners, they would keep innovating and expanding their efforts to make the digital world a more inclusive, sustainable space for all.