Huawei and partners share how technology enables digital inclusion, sustainability

Mr Jeffrey Zhou, President of ICT Marketing for Huawei, says the company’s efforts with the TECH4ALL initiative will not have been possible without taking technology and partnerships as key enablers.

He said since the launch of TECH4ALL, more than 600 schools worldwide, over 220,000 teachers and students in remote areas, unemployed youth, women, and the elderly, and 46 nature reserves had benefited from the programme.

A statement issued in Accra by Huawei said moving forward, “we will keep innovating and using technology along with our global partners to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital world for all.”

Huawei officially launched the TECH4ALL Digital Inclusion special publication, which shares the diverse visions, strategies, and best practices of global experts and partners in 15 stories set out in three sections: Insights, Technology in Focus, and Case Studies.

Representatives from UNESCO and the global NGO Close the Gap explored how technology is helping to boost the digital transformation of education and improve digital skills, especially for underserved groups in remote and rural areas.

These include providing connectivity, expanding digital literacy and skills, and supporting STEAM curriculum through projects such as Technology-enabled Open Schools for All, DigiSchool, and DigiTruck.

Dr. Fengchun Miao, Chief of Unit for Technology and Artificial Intelligence in Education for UNESCO, said, “Digital open schooling models are the manifestation of the digital transformation of school education”

He said it was an open approach to reinventing schooling systems to ensure school education, including knowledge learning, skills development, the fostering of values, and social caring, which would be secured both under normal and emergency situations.

“The UNESCO-Huawei project Technology-enabled Open Schools for All is having a ground-breaking impact on the building and testing of digital open schools in African countries. The project directly covers more than 20,000 students and more than 1 million teachers in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Egypt,” he said.

Ngosa Mupela, Business and Investment Manager for Close the Gap, the TECH4ALL partner described the value of the DigiTruck in providing free digital skills training for remote communities in Africa.

He said they had partnered with Huawei to develop and deploy DigiTrucks in Africa to rural and peri-urban communities, specifically targeted at preparing the young people in those communities for the digital jobs of the future.

Under the TECH4ALL initiative, technology is also enabling sustainable management of natural resources and protecting biodiversity.

Mr Arno Cimadom, a representative from the National Park Neusiedler See-Seewinkel in Austria, explored the pivotal role technology played in wetland conservation, including protecting biodiversity and studying the effects of climate change on ecosystems.

He said, “Thanks to the new technology provided by Huawei and its partners, we are now for the first time able to collect sound data 24/7, year-round, simultaneously from more than 60 sites and analyze them via AI-models provided by Rainforest Connection.”

He said this made research and management in difficult-to-access wetland areas more efficient and allowed new investigations.