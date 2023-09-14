Huawei and Xiaomi ink cross Licensing agreement

Huawei has reached a settlement with Xiaomi over a patent infringement dispute, with the pair concluding a global cross-licensing deal covering multiple communications technologies including 5G.

In a joint statement, Xiaomi’s GM of corporate business development and IP strategy Ran Xu noted the agreement shows mutual respect and acknowledgment of their IP.

Huawei’s head of intellectual property department Alan Fan stated the deal showed industry recognition for its “contributions to communications standards”, adding it “will help us enhance our investment in researching future mobile communications technologies”.

The companies noted they started actively negotiating a licensing deal after Huawei filed an infringement suit in China covering four patents.

They stated they used a variety of mediation mechanisms to assist in reaching an agreement.

Huawei forged a long-term licensing deal with Ericsson last month and previously agreed arrangements with Oppo, its largest Chinese licensee by the number of patents held and total devices sold.

The Chinese equipment vendor claims to have spent CNY845 billion ($116 billion) on R&D over the past decade and to have topped the rankings for submissions to the European Patent Office in 2022, with 4,505 applications.