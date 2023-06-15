Huawei assists in efficient energy service delivery in Ghana

Chinese tech giant Huawei has partnered with Ghana’s energy sector to ensure efficiency in power production and service delivery, the company said at a press briefing Wednesday.

The partnership provided cutting-edge communication solutions for the Bui Power Dam, one of Ghana’s largest hydroelectric dams and a key electricity source, to help boost its operational efficiency.

According to Huawei, the technology infrastructure for the dam is a wireless-based broadband network, connecting the different layers indoors and outdoors.

“It also connects the generating and control rooms, as well as staff living areas to make communication seamless and facilitate the efficiency of the operation and shorten the response time to the routine maintenance, and dealing with emergencies,” said Xie Ye, vice president of the Corporate Communications Department at Huawei.

Seth Mahu, deputy director for power at the Ministry of Energy, described the partnership as a novelty.

Mahu pointed out that the hybrid system at Bui comprising hydro, solar and battery components in place made the system complex and not easy to operate.

“You need artificial intelligence to combine these technologies seamlessly to deliver affordable solutions, which Huawei has delivered. As a country, we are so proud of this and will continue to support such initiatives,” he added.

The Bui Dam was constructed by a Chinese company, and the project was completed in 2013. Enditem