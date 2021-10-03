Huawei band 6; the new look to modern smart bands

With smartwatch capabilities like all-day SpO2 monitoring, large display and two-week battery is connected through Huawei Health on an affordable smart band.

Back in the day, smartwatches and smart bands were two completely different products. While one brought about all the smarts, interactivity and functionality, the latter was a plain wearable with no display and just a vibration or two to act as alerts.

While these fitness or smart bands served a purpose of tracking, they were never fully fledged when it came to user interactivity, usually limiting to smartphone apps or at the most a minimal and monochrome display. Not anymore, Huawei brings together all the capabilities of a smartwatch into a smart band, Huawei Band 6.

For instance, let’s take a look at what smart bands are known for. As mentioned earlier, they are smaller, not really big on displays and focused mainly on just notifications and health alerts, all while depending on an app to display everything.

With the new HUAWEI Band 6, you get all of these, but with the added bonuses of smartwatch like design and features at the more affordable smart band price.

In terms of the health indicators for example, the HUAWEI Band 6 is capable of constantly monitoring your blood oxygen (SpO2) levels. An important health indicator, a drop in an individual’s SpO2 levels can result in fatigue while prolonged lower levels are more adverse.

What Huawei does here is, instead of having the users scan their SpO2 levels when they feel down, the HUAWEI Band 6 monitors it all day long in the background and even alerting the wearer if there are any drops.

The health monitoring does not end there, because the HUAWEI Band 6 takes on board all of Huawei’s strong health monitoring systems, which allow for accurate heart rate monitoring with HUAWEI TruSeenTM 4.0, HUAWEI TruSleepTM for accurate sleep tracking and HUAWEI TruRelaxTM for stress measurement and management.

Health and fitness tracking is what smart bands are supposed to do, however, what people don’t expect from a smart band actually comes down to its display, something most variants lack thereof.

With the HUAWEI Band 6, you get a full-fledged 1.47” AMOLED display with a bezel less design and screen to body ratio of 42 per cent, which means the overall experience is more immersive than ever before. This display not only gives a more interactive experience akin to smartwatches, but also gives the overall look and feel of one.

Huawei maintains its promise of long battery life with the HUAWEI Band 6 as well, implementing two full weeks of use on a single charge with all the health and fitness features running.

One thing that is constant with smart bands and trackers is the attention to fitness monitoring and tracking data to evaluate progress. The HUAWEI Band 6 is no stranger to this either, capable of tracking up to 96 workout modes that are automatically detected and tracked to get the most accurate data.

This is further complemented by the HUAWEI TruSportTM algorithm, which deeply analyzes user’s exercise capabilities based on heart rate variability and exercise data and provides detailed assessments such as oxygen intake levels, recovery time and training effects.

All of these pair well with the HUAWEI Health app, which can be used to view all the data, view breathing exercises, set goals and monitor progress and even set smart alarms and event reminders.

What truly sets the HUAWEI Band 6 apart is how it has taken evolutionary cues from smartphones and smartwatches, to result in a device that not only provides all the stellar features one has to come to expect from the likes of a full-fledged smartwatch, but offers it all at the price point of a smart band, thereby changing the game for the product line.

Huawei Band 6 is available for GHS359 at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and other accredited retail shops.