Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s legal team will apply to adduce supplementary evidence in her extradition process on June 7, a British Columbia Supreme Court justice said on Wednesday.

“There are no filing dates until June 7, which is when Ms. Meng will file her application to adduce further evidence,” Associate Justice Heather Holmes said during a case management hearing.

Holmes granted Meng’s request to adjourn proceedings until early August on April 22 as her defense team digs through new documents obtained from HSBC in Hong Kong.

Last month, the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region unsealed documents from HSBC, which Meng is alleged by the US Justice Department to have defrauded, to the Chief Financial Officer’s defense team and to Canadian government prosecutors representing the Attorneys General of Canada and the United States.

A case management conference scheduled has been scheduled for May 31 at 9:00 a.m. local time (16:00 p.m. GMT).

Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, was arrested on December 1, 2018 at Vancouver International Airport during a layover stop at the request of the US government. She is wanted by US authorities for her alleged role in violating sanctions against Iran. The Justice Department alleges that Meng committed financial transgressions by misleading multinational financial conglomerate, HSBC, into approving more than $100 million in transactions that contravened US sanctions on Iran from 2010 to 2014.

Meng remains under house arrest in Vancouver, although is free to traverse the region in the company of state-imposed guards outside of her 11:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m. curfew.