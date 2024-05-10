Huawei donates e-government smart office equipment to Malawi

Huawei Technologies in Malawi donated e-government smart office equipment on Wednesday to bolster the country’s digitalization efforts.

Gu Mu, managing director of Huawei Technologies in Malawi, said that the donation demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting the Malawian government in promoting information and communications technology (ICT) in the country.

The equipment, which includes five Huawei IdeaHubs, will facilitate intelligent collaboration in meeting rooms, online meetings, keynote speeches and other presentations.

Gu said that the equipment will play a crucial role in achieving Malawi’s 2063 Vision, which recognizes ICT as vital for the country’s development.

Malawian Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu praised Huawei for the donation and urged the company to continue supporting the country in various areas.

He also called on Huawei to increase its corporate social responsibility efforts and help bridge the digital divide by making smart devices more affordable, enabling all Malawians to fully participate in the digitalization agenda.