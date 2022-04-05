Huawei Donates ICT Equipment To Mampong School For The Deaf

Huawei Ghana has donated ICT devices and equipment worth GH₵ 125,000 to the Mampong Akuapem Senior High Technical School for the Deaf to facilitate the teaching and learning of students.

The items are 7 HD projectors to facilitate digital teaching, two pieces of 65 inches Television Sets, two sets of Public Address System, 20 desktop computers and 20 pairs of office desks and chairs.

The donation was aimed at giving the hearing-impaired students at Mampong Akuapem an opportunity to experience digitalisation and improve learning outcomes.

Mrs Jenny Zhou, the Director of Public and Government Affairs at Huawei Ghana, said Huawei prioritised social contributions geared towards ICT and Education.

She said the Company, as a result, would continue to consciously invest in more of such initiatives to help in the development of inclusive education in the country.

Mrs. Zhou said Huawei was currently working with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the Ministry of Education through the Ghana Education Service to implement the pilot of the Technology Enabled Open School System.

The Director said that would be done through a robust system that could connect schools and home-based learning at the Basic School level to ensure the continuity and quality of learning under normal or crisis situations.

“I am happy to say that we have included the Akropong School for the Blind or the Visually Impaired as we like to call it, as part of the first beneficiaries for the project and our team of Engineers and Project coordinators have visited the school for a comprehensive assessment and site survey,” she added

She said Huawei’s just ended Seeds for the Future Women in Tech programme also for the first time in Ghana, saw the successful participation of a female student with a hearing impairment, who impressively emerged as one of the top scorers and best participants during the training.

Mrs. Zhou encouraged the students to avoid being defined by any predicament and never give up in pursuing their dream as there were endless and equal opportunities out there for them.

Reverend Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, commended Huawei, and other supporting companies like Meinergy Technologies and Green House International for their benevolence.

He said between 2017 and 2020, a total of 2009 infrastructure projects were initiated by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo’s government out of which 70 per cent had since been completed and handed over with the rest at various stages of completion.

He, therefore, called on other corporate players to complement the effort of the government in providing support for special students in education to ensure that every child in Ghana had an equal access to quality education.