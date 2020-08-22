Huawei Technologies Ghana has donated ultramodern Information Communication Technology (ICT) Laboratory equipment to the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) Tesano main Campus in Accra.

The support is to enhance the teaching of ICT and Engineering and boost the ICT talent ecosystem development in Ghana.

Mr Kwaku Essuman Quansah, the Deputy Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Ghana who presented the equipment said the donation counts as one of Huaweiâ€™s numerous Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) in the ICT domain.

He said this was aimed at providing Tertiary institutions focused on ICT and Engineering with the needed support to develop and advance the knowledge of local ICT talents, whiles offering hands-on training to equip students for the job market.

“By equipping the ICT Laboratory, Huawei hopes to help GCTU offer hands-on training to professionals and students studying Network and Telecom Engineering related programmes,” he said.

He said in ensuring that the laboratory was fully operational and serving its purpose, Huawei has equipped it with nine ultramodern equipment worth over GHC100,000.00 ($20,000.00) which include: five switches (three Cloud Engine S5737-S24P4X and two S5731_S24P4X) and four routers (four AR6140_9G_ACC13_Britian).

On Huawei’s partnership, the Deputy Managing Director said over the past three years, Huawei has partnered about 12 universities in the country.

“GCTU, being one of the countryâ€™s top universities is the first to benefit from the initiative this year,” he said.

In the area of Huawei ICT Academy, he said the Company through its partnership with over 12 leading Ghanaian Universities trained over 3500 students in the latest ICT technologies as part of its commitment to the government to train over 5000 Ghanaians in ICT by 2024.

He said Huawei would continue to stay committed to ICT development through meaningful CSR projects to help bridge the digital divide.

Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, the President of the GCTU expressed gratitude to the Management of Huawei for the support.

The President announced that the government has given the University a charter that changes the name of the University from the Ghana Telecom University College to the Ghana Communication Technology University.

He said it has the mandate to train the human resource space in the area of ICT, adding that the University would take a different approach to the teaching, which would include inculcating ICT and innovation in the teaching of their students.

“We are ready to work closely with you to set up the actual ICT academy to train University students,” he added.