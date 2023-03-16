Huawei donates US$100k to boost wildlife conservation efforts in Kenya

Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei has donated 12.95 million Kenyan shillings (about 100,000 U.S. dollars) to boost wildlife conservation efforts in the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy located about 200 km north of Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, an official said on Wednesday.

Huawei Kenya Deputy CEO Sheng Kaifu said the funds are also intended to support the conservancy’s community empowerment efforts, which have so far touched more than 120,000 people around the conservancy.

“Huawei is committed to supporting environmental and wildlife conservation, which we have done for the past 16 years,” Sheng said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Sheng revealed that the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy is home to some of the rarest wildlife, and thus the financial assistance will make a difference in preserving Kenya’s iconic species, such as the rhino, for future generations.

Lewa Wildlife Conservancy CEO Mike Watson said the financial support from Huawei is part of the fundraising efforts that are associated with the annual Lewa Safari Marathon, whose proceeds go directly toward conservation and community empowerment efforts. Enditem