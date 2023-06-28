Huawei, EACO agreed to support East African organization in ICT sector

Chinese tech giant Huawei and the East African Communications Organization (EACO) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) whereby Huawei accepted to provide ICT (information and communications technology) capacity building to EACO staff and members.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 25th EACO congress and 28th annual assembly in Burundi’s commercial capital of Bujumbura between Ally Simba, EACO executive secretary, and Yang Hongjie, director of ICT Strategy and Policy Department of Huawei Southern African region.

Simba said Huawei has “a lot of experience” in ICT research. “I think we will benefit much from them (Huawei). The MoU is about collaboration in the sector of ICT capacity building, training for the EACO staff as well as our members, and also in co-organizing events and for Huawei to participate in our meetings, our technical working groups and so on.”

Yang said under the agreement, both Huawei and EACO accepted to partner in the areas of ICT capacity building for EACO secretariat staff and EACO members in areas such as 5G, cyber security, data protection, and privacy and spectrum management through various skills training, workshops, and other support mechanisms.

“Through this MoU, Huawei and EACO pledge to collaborate closely on a range of initiatives to accelerate digital participation in East Africa,” said Yang.

Huawei entered the African market in 1998 and sealed agreements with local operators and partners to provide innovative ICT solutions and services to 1.1 billion people in the region. Enditem