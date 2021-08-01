Huawei expands 4G telecom services to cities in NW Ethiopia

Chinese telecom giant Huawei announced on Wednesday it has expanded 4G telecom services to two major northwestern Ethiopian cities.

In a statement, Huawei said it has partnered with Ethio-Telecom to expand 4G services to Gonder and Debre-Tabor cities over the weekend.

The CEO of Huawei Ethiopia, Chen Mingliang said Huawei will continue to provide high-quality telecom services to Ethiopia.

“In recent years, the cooperation between Huawei and the Ethiopia state telecom firm Ethio-Telecom has reached a new level based on trust and support,” said Chen.

Huawei has previously supported Ethio-Telecom to expand 4G telecom services to other major cities such as Addis Ababa, Dire Dawa, Jigjiga and Semera.

The Chinese telecom giant also provided a mobile money solution for Ethio-Telecom’s Tele Birr, which is expected to revolutionize the digital money payment system in the east African country. Enditem