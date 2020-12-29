Smart devices help us live our lives on the go. They have become essential in so many aspects of our daily lives such as; entertainment, work, and connecting us with our loved ones.

With more online streaming services, podcasts, audiobooks, shows and games the onus is on smart devices like speakers and earphones to showcase their potential. Having said that, Huawei recently launched a new earphone that takes noise cancellation to the next level at an accessible price point – the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i.

Here we look at three cool features that make the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i one of the most powerful active noise cancelling earphones out there!

Get rid of unwanted noise:

It is quite difficult trying to hear a track or watch a show in a crowded and noisy environment such as a bus station, or perhaps pick an important call while shopping at the market.

With HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i you do not have to worry about the environment you are in, Ultimate Active Noise Cancellation technology ensures you get an uninterrupted hearing experience.

The clarity of these earphones is not just when hearing but also when speaking. HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i’s Triple-mic Noise Reduction system creates more optimal noise cancellation that effectively filters out the noise and makes the speaker’s voice clearer to enhance the overall call quality, something that shines during conference and video calls – you hear clearly and they also do! Additionally, it can achieve up to 32dB* of noise reduction which makes for one of the highest in noise cancellation experience.

Moreover, each earphone’s body adopts a conical in-ear design with ear tips made of soft silicone in four sizes (L/M/S/XS) that are airtight, not just for comfort and stability, but also ensuring an enhanced Passive Noise cancellation and an overall listening experience.

Excellent Sound

Of course, with earphones, focus is mainly on the sound you hear, isn’t that right? HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i comes with a large 10mm dynamic Customised Driver in its compact body that is capable of producing reverse noise cancellation signals to offset the noise, loads of tech-jargon, right?

Simply put, the unique design and custom innovative architecture of these earphones’ dynamic driver balances bass, treble and middle, for a music experience like no other! Whether you’re listening to a hip-hop, R & B or probably watching a movie with intense audio effects these earphones will provide a truly thrilling and immersive sound experience.

Additionally, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i uses a highly sensitive polymer composite diaphragm alongside other acoustic components that are fine-tuned professionally.

Easy to use

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i come with innovative technology that is easy to use, the earphone simplifies the interaction process to offer a true wireless experience.

The smart touch control adopts a capacitive and suitable sensor with enhanced interaction. By placing your finger on the earphone, you can turn the active noise reduction on or off.

Double tap to play and pause music or answer the phone. The smart sensor will automatically stop the music when user take off the earphones, continue to play music when user put them back on and switch to standby mode when place in the charging case.

In addition, for your convenience you can easily pair your HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i. A pop-up notification will appear on your Huawei smartphone asking to connect.

After the first pairing, every time you open the charging case, the device will automatically pair up and notify with a pop-up notification for your convenience. Also, battery life on the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i is also quite impressive, lasting 14.5 hours on a single charge! Lastly, did we mention the earphones are IP55 water resistant? How cool is that?!

These three cool features make the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i one of the most powerful active noise cancelling earphones out there. To top it off, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i comes in two stylish Black Ceramic and White Ceramic colours. Lastly, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i is up for grabs with an affordable and accessible price tag.