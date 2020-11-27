Listening to your tunes while working out, taking office calls on the go or even just zoning out with some soothing meditational music, all of these have one thing in common, a reliable audio partner that cancels out all the noise around you for an immersive listening experience.

This means you need a good pair of earphones that pack serious noise cancellation, optimises phone calls, lasts long on a single charge while also being comfortable to use.

Meet the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i, the audio solution you have been looking for without having to break the bank. Listening to music is always a great way to tune out everyone else and focus on what you are doing.

At the gym? Some fast tracks can get you pumped up or maybe even some soothing music for a little home yoga. Even going for a run or a long commute is made enjoyable with the help of good music.

This is where you need solid noise cancelling features and the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i aces at that. But how do you ask? It’s quite simple really.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i essentially has three mics built into its compact body. Once you give the earphone a long single tap, the active noise cancellation feature turns on, which uses two of these high sensitivity and signal to noise ratio mics, one externally and one internally, to give you the ultimate noise cancellation experience.

This dual microphone system captures the audio on the outside with the external mic and residual noise on the inside with the internal mic, giving you a comprehensive and powerful noise cancellation experience. This is all quite technical, all you need to know is one single long tap and you are all alone with your favourite tunes, no matter what your surroundings are.

Let’s move along to answering phone calls. Sure by now you are convinced that you don’t have to worry about hearing the other person, but what about them hearing you? Now this is where the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i’s Triple Mic Call Noise Reduction comes into play.

Unlike traditional true wireless stereo earphones that use dual microphones for noise cancellation, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i uses three mics instead, to give you a phone call experience like never before. Two of these mics are placed externally, while the third one is placed internally.

The external mics pick up your voice directionally and filters the surrounding sound, while the third mic picks up the voice from your inner ear. These three voice signals are fused together and then sent to the other side of the call, making sure every single word is heard accurately. No more confusions on who said what.

Don’t let the small size of the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i deceive you, because it packs a large dynamic 10nm driver, which paves the way for excellent sound quality no matter what you are listening to, as well as further assisting in noise cancellation.

Connecting the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i to your phone is easy as well. Simply pop it open near your HUAWEI smartphone and it will automatically pair up with a pop-up1 notification with indicators for battery status.

Speaking of battery status, the FreeBuds 3i also has solid battery life, providing you with 3.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, perfect for long travels or workout sessions.

The best part is that, with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i’s charging case, you can enjoy up to 14.5 hours of use as well. It is also IP54 water resistant.

If you are looking for a reliable audio partner that will stick with you while you hit the gym, zone out to favourite tracks or stay focused on your phone calls, then the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i is the one you need.

Ultimate Noise cancellation, Triple mic call noise reduction, excellent sound and usage comfort make it the perfect earphones for all kinds of users, while its affordable price point make it more accessible as well.