Huawei recently announced its all new True Wireless Stereo Bluetooth earphones, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, the latest iteration to the HUAWEI FreeBuds series offering its users high quality sound with a long lasting battery life and active noise cancellation.

This is also topped off with a fashionable and comfortable design with smart and intuitive controls. Consumers can now get the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i on Huawei’s online platforms as well as certified retailers.

With the help of customised internal components such as its 10mm dynamic, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is capable of providing users with high quality audio and balanced sound across various frequency ranges.

Audio output is tuned professionally and the wind noise reduction structure ensures crystal clear audio at all times, even in noisy environments.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also tackles concerns of battery life, offering users 10 hours of use on a single charge with ANC off and 7.5 hours with ANC on.

Together with the charging case, it can achieve 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice call. A full charge can also give 6.5 hours of voice call use with ANC or 5.5 hours of voice call use with ANC off. Thanks to its rapid charging speeds, 10 minutes of charge can result in four hours of use as well.

This is further complemented by the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i’s Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities.

This feature allows the earphones to detect surrounding ambient sounds and generates a reverse sound wave to reduce the noise.

This enables for a comfortable and immersive audio experience even in scenarios such as malls, transport, offices and more. On the other hand, users can turn on Awareness mode, allowing them to hear surrounding sounds or have conversations without having to take off the earphones.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is also designed with fashionable outlooks in mind, while still retaining a functional purpose of wearing and usage comfort. It boasts of a sleek and stylish finish that gathers attention with ease, while its light weight profile makes it easy to carry and use.

Meanwhile, it supports fast pairing with Huawei smartphones running EMUI 10.0 and above with the help of a pop-up notification when the charging case is opened. Simply pair it once and the battery information of both earphones and case will be displayed as well.