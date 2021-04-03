Huawei has added to its range of headphones the innovative Huawei FreeBuds Pro, which is a first class in-ear headphone with active noise cancellation, stylish build and impressive functionality.

With the Huawei FreeBuds Pro, you can look forward to a warm and very full sound and a beautiful treble that is not snappy or sharp.

The bass is really fun and commendable and die-hard fans of hip-hop or dub step would not be able to hide a smile. Voice playback is present and natural, which is quite pleasing. The modern Bluetooth 5.2 chip has an excellent range. All in all, you get a great direct sound.

Long-Lasting

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro provides almost 8hours:30min of playback from a single charge. In conjunction with the charging case, you can enjoy over 38 hours of music.

The fast-charging function allows 5hrs:30min of use after only 15 minutes of charging, which is truly remarkable. The headphones and case are fully charged in about one hour, which is another fantastic figure. The case can also be charged wirelessly.

Comfortable Fit

The FreeBuds Pro are also very comfortable. They fit securely and do not apply any pressure or create any irritating noise.

One advantage is the automatic ear recognition feature, this controls the playback depending on whether you are inserting or removing the headphones.

The controls are operated via squeezing and sliding gestures (for play/pause, forward/back and louder/quieter).

The small charging case is made of functional plastic but has a solid finish and sits well in the hand.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro scored top results in all criteria during testing.