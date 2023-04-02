Huawei furnishes Christina Akua Brago Library

Huawei Technologies Ghana has furnished, a community library at Akua Brago, with a state-of-the-art multipurpose video conferencing equipment dubbed, “Huawei Idea Hub.”

Mr Brian Wulang, Director of Enterprise Business at Huawei Ghana in a statement issued in Accra during the commissioning said the donation comes as part of the company’s effort in promoting digital literacy and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digitalization drive.

“For many years, Huawei has been at the forefront of technological innovation and is passionate about leveraging technology to improve people’s lives,” he said.

The Director said it was in this regard that Huawei donated an intelligent video conferencing equipment and supported in the establishment to this facility, in a bid to ensure that, the people of Akua Brago, community near Accra were not left out in the digital journey.

“As the world is on a digital quest to advance and transform societies, we believe that technology should be available and accessible to all. Huawei is proud to be part of this incredible initiative aimed at empowering individuals, especially the youth, to unlock their full potential,” he said.

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the library was built to enhance the digital skills of children in the community.

The initiative according to him was made possible with the collective effort of partners like Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications, Ghana Library Authority, MTN and Huawei.

“The prosperity of a nation is dependent on education hence the Government of Ghana’s focus on improving access to education through policies like Free SHS and Free Technical Vocational education,” he said.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, revealed that the library had been equipped with a robotics lab to help improve the analytical skills of children at Akim Oda and encouraged the users of the facility to take advantage of the opportunity and enhance their robotics skills.

The Minister lauded Huawei’s contribution to the establishment of the facility.

According to her, the donation of the “Huawei Idea Hub” makes the Christiana Akua Brago Library and Technology Hub, “the first library in Ghana to be equipped with an intelligent AI driven video conferencing facility.”