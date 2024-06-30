Huawei Ghana Launches ‘Beyond Limits’ Campus Recruitment Program for ICT Talent

Huawei Ghana has announced the commencement of its highly exclusive annual campus recruitment program for 2024, aiming to identify and nurture exceptional ICT talents across Ghanaian universities.

Dubbed ‘Beyond Limits,’ the initiative targets only the top 200 graduates from 10 universities, offering them unparalleled opportunities for national service and potential career paths within the company.

Mr. Jay Xi, Human Resource Director of Huawei Ghana, underscored the program’s role in bolstering Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, a transformation that you, as the future ICT leaders, are integral to. He emphasized Huawei’s commitment to infrastructure development and cultivating local talent, crucial for innovation and progress in the digital age.

Xi highlighted the company’s strategic partnerships with academia, which aim to equip students with essential skills and knowledge. He encouraged participants to embrace determination and a willingness to push boundaries, reflecting the program’s theme.

The recruitment process includes campus visits, where students engage with Huawei staff, undergo aptitude tests, and gain insights into career prospects within the company. The selection criteria for the program are based on academic performance, problem-solving skills, and a passion for ICT.

Successful candidates will undergo national service with Huawei, supported by designated mentors to facilitate their transition into the professional realm. Exceptional performers may secure permanent positions post-service.

Huawei’s investment in Ghana’s education sector includes training over 20,000 ICT professionals through its ICT academy initiative across 16 universities.

The company’s efforts extend to facilitating internships, national service opportunities, and job placements, benefiting over 700 STEM graduates in collaboration with the Ghanaian government.

As a leading ICT provider, Huawei remains steadfast in its dedication to creating pathways for skilled talent in Ghana, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the local ICT industry through talent development and strategic partnerships.

This commitment offers a promising future for the talented individuals of Ghana.