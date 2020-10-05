Huawei Technologies Ghana has opened applications for its global flagship Corporate Social Responsibility Programme dubbed: “Seeds for the Future 2020” set to commence from October 26 to October 30, 2020.

The programme is in partnership with the Ministries of Communication and Education, UNESCO, National Council of Tertiary Education, University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Ghana Communications Technology University.

A statement issued by Huawei Ghana said the “Ghana Sky Seed for the Future Programme” which sought to develop local ICT talents, enhance knowledge transfer, promote a greater understanding of the telecommunications sector, and improve regional building and participation in the digital community had benefitted 60 university graduates since its inception in Ghana in 2015.

This year, Huawei is offering slots for up to 50 for outstanding students in the bid to engage all Universities offering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related courses in Ghana.

The statement said as part of efforts to champion Girls in ICT, Huawei was encouraging more female students to apply.

“This year’s programme will focus more on advanced courses like IoT, Cybersecurity, Digital Trade, Digital Economy; Leadership Courses like Cross-Cultural Management, Strategic Management and Leadership Skills as well as other open ecosystem courses,” it said.

It said the intensive five day programme which would be held online, would provide an open ecosystem that supported online learning and engagement.

The programme which is in line with the digitization strategies of many countries will help cultivate a pool of ICT professionals that are crucial to industry development, thus boosting ICT industry growth and contributing to lower unemployment rates over the long term.

Participants will take part in a series of virtual tech talks with professionals in the tech space and a virtual tour of the Huawei Head Quarters in China to learn more about latest technologies.

It said participants of the 2020 Huawei “Ghana Sky Seeds for the Future programme” would receive free Data to take part in all activities and courses as well as get an opportunity to receive various surprises in form of gifts and rewards ranging from Huawei Smartphones, Shopping Vouchers, and free Huawei ICT Academy Enrollment among others.