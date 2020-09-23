Huawei Technologies Ghana has rewarded members of the Huawei Information Communication Technology (ICT) Academy Ambassadors programme for supporting and facilitating the training of over 2,000 University Students under its ICT Academy in Ghana this year.

The ICT Company introduced the Huawei Ambassadors Programme to serve as a student wing of the Huawei ICT Academy initiative. The programme was launched in Ghana last year.

Mr Kweku Esssman Quansah, the Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Ghana, speaking at the Virtual National Campus Ambassadors Awards Ceremony, applauded the ambassadors for their hard work and dedication geared towards developing the ICT Talent pool in Ghana.

This year, the Ambassadors with the help of Huawei certified instructors and student ambassadors, successfully trained over 2,000 students through its “Study at Home” online learning initiative. Over 30 Ambassadors and two instructors were rewarded across five universities in Ghana.

They are Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Ghana, Ghana Communications Technology University, Koforidua Technical University, and the Regent University of Science and Technology.

Some awards received include Huawei Nova 7i, Huawei Nova 5T, Huawei Y9 Prime, shopping vouchers worth GHC1,000.00 and Huawei Y6P phones, among others.

He said they have recorded more than 1,000 passes despite the COVID-19 Pandemic which halted most academic activities.

“We hope you will not only be Ambassadors for Huawei but also ICT Ambassadors for Ghana, who will work hard to ensure the continuous growth and development of ICT Literacy to help accelerate economic development,” he added.

Dr Abdul-Rahman Ahmed, the Dean of Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering Department of KNUST, presenting awards to some beneficiaries commended the leadership of Huawei for their keen interest in training more talents in Ghana through ICT academy partnerships.

“The partnership with Huawei is a great one and as such KNUST looks forward to taking it to a higher level in the bid to strengthen the cooperation between both institutions for a win-win situation,” he added.

Dr Jamal Abdulai, the Head of Computer Science Department at the University of Ghana, congratulated the award winners for their success indicating that the University would exceed its target next year as they intended to institutionalize the Huawei ICT Academy at the school.