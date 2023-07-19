Huawei holds job fair offering opportunities to Ethiopian graduates

Chinese tech giant Huawei has held a job fair in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa that envisaged providing employment and internship opportunities for local university graduates.

Huawei Ethiopia partnered with the Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU) in organizing the job fair for young Ethiopian university graduates in technology and related fields, Huawei Ethiopia said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Dereje Engida, president of the AASTU, said during the occasion that the AASTU is cooperating with Huawei and other organizations to equip university graduates with the skills needed in the 21st century.

During the job fair, AASTU students exhibited their innovations to potential employers attending the event.

Ye Liming, Huawei Ethiopia public relations director, said Huawei planned to offer 43 intern jobs and 15 employee roles to fresh graduates.

“Huawei, as a technology business, has an abundance of experience to share with Ethiopian youth. As a result, the company is creating an internship program and hiring the majority of recent graduates,” Huawei Ethiopia said in the statement.

The Chinese tech giant, in collaboration with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education, has launched an information and communication technology academy across 45 private and public universities in Ethiopia, including the AASTU.

In May, nine students from different Ethiopian universities who had passed through Huawei’s ICT academy participated in the 7th Huawei ICT global competition final that was held in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen, and won the third prize. Enditem