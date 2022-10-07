Huawei holds job fair offering opportunities to Nigerian youth

Chinese telecom company Huawei on Tuesday held a job fair in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, aimed at generating jobs for about 2,500 young people in the next three years.

The job fair program was aimed at bridging the unemployment gap in the country, said Adebayo Akinsulie, deputy director in charge of human resources in Huawei Nigeria, at the event.

“What we are doing with our partners is to bridge the unemployment gap and look for individuals who are experienced to bring into our system,” Akinsulie said, noting the event is also for those who are still in school and for those that have the national youth service scheme to be engaged as graduate trainees.

The job fair was held in partnership with about 20 other information and communications technology (ICT) organizations, and there were plans to continue with the fair even after meeting the 2,500 targets, said Akinsulie.

The event is an ideal platform for more bright young people to land their dream jobs, said Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, vice chancellor of the University of Lagos, stressing that the world was changing and there would be so much change in the ICT sector in the coming years.

Ogundipe said Nigerian youth are full of ideas and potential and should use them for the benefit of the country.

For Idongesit Bassey, a spokesperson for Huawei Nigeria, the initiative was a calculated endeavor to assist young graduates, interns and co-workers seeking to advance their careers.

According to him, Huawei’s vision was to continuously invest in training and reshaping young talent for a more digitalized and technologically advanced future. Enditem