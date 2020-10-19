Huawei has introduced a new and easy way of presenting mobile applications to users called Petal Search.

The latest platform is a portal to a million apps and it complements the ever-expanding HUAWEI AppGallery.

The new search tool helps Huawei smartphone owners to easily search for and find all the Apps they need quickly. Petal Search delivers a flexible, intelligent and secure search experience by listing apps from multiple sources, including HUAWEI AppGallery and the Huawei browser, enabling users to fully personalise and manage their smartphone experience.

What is Petal Search?

Petal Search can best be described as an app distribution aggregator or as a search engine that focuses on finding apps for users. The Petal Search experience centres around a search widget that users can place on their home screen to open the search bar and find apps and games online. The “For You” tab in the app displays local news.

How does Petal Search Work?

Once you have installed Petal Search, the first thing you will want to do is check out the “Search” tab. This is where you will find and download apps on your Huawei smartphone.

If you haven’t entered a search query, then Petal Search defaults to showing you a set of apps from 3 different categories: “Essential Apps,” “Top Local Apps,” and “Trending Apps.” The apps that are shown in these three categories are compiled from a list of popular apps in your region, which can be changed in the app’s settings.

In the settings for Petal Search, which you access by tapping the “Me” tab in the interface, you can view your search history, toggle Incognito mode (which disables search history), see your downloaded apps (and where your files are saved), change your search language and region, choose your safe search level, and toggle the app’s search scope. For the search language and region, you can choose from more than 40 languages and over 45 countries. Lastly, for the search scope, you can tweak the scope to limit what content is searched on your device.

Simply Put

You have a “one-stop-shop” app solution aggregator that is very easy to use. Additionally Petal Search was created in partnership with global search engine leaders, the Petal Search Widget brings together the best in hardware-based security and safety technologies, combined with the unparalleled privacy standards set by leading privacy-by-design search engines, to ensure the highest standards of data privacy and security for Huawei users.

Currently, the search tool lists apps from multiple sources and always lists the source origin. Huawei’s AppGallery is fully integrated into the widget and any apps already available in there will appear at the top of any search in the new widget.

HUAWEI AppGallery is tailored to ensure that only premium services are accessible, encompassing globally distributed apps and popular local content.

It integrates a stringent app screening mechanism as well as an exclusive classification system that is applied on a global scale. This together with Petal Search; the intricate and detailed search engine, users are promised the best apps in every search.