Huawei launches ICT training program in Angola

Huawei in partnership with Angolan mobile company Unitel launched an 8-day on-line training program for Angolan students under the theme “Seeds for Future 2021” on Thursday in Luanda.

According to a Huawei’s note, the program seeks to develop local ICT talents, enhance knowledge transfer, encourage participation in the digital community, among others.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao, highlighted that the development of the digital economy has become a new drive of the economic growth globally.

Gong underlined that Angola is a strategic partner of China thus his country is available “to help Angola’s digital economic development”.

On his turn, Angolan Ambassador to China, Joao Salvador Neto, congratulated Huawei’s contribution “in preparing Angola’s human resources through the transfer of skills and participating in an innovative way in the transformations that are needed for development of the country and improve the quality of people’s lives”.

The training program is in line with the digitization strategies of many countries to help cultivate a pool of ICT professionals that are crucial to industry development and contribute to lower unemployment rates over the long term, said Huawei note.

Among other activities, participants will take part in a series of virtual tech talks with professionals in the tech space and a virtual tour of the Huawei headquarters in China to learn more about latest technologies, including 5G, cloud and AI.

The 8-day program, involving 51 university students, will start on Nov. 1. Enditem