Huawei launches security tech device to cut infrastructure vandalism in E. Africa

Huawei on Monday launched its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled security technology device known as OptiX Sense for East Africa, designed and built to increase the degree of vigilance on key national and corporate infrastructure facilities.

Huawei Chief Technology Officer for Southern Africa Matamela Mashau said the device connects to physical infrastructure, including oil pipelines, fiber cables, railway lines, and power lines, to help monitor them in real-time.

“This is the first such technology in this region and is expected to greatly raise the level of monitoring, detection, deterrence, and the speed of repair. It enhances our overall surveillance for critical physical infrastructure and is expected to save the government institutions in charge of them in terms of time, human and financial resources,” Mashau said in a statement issued in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Mashau observed that OptiX Sense has a built-in AI software that works by sensing the degree and type of vibration and alerts the control center on the potential danger.

He noted that the device can also distinguish between vibrations caused by wind, animals, and humans, and trigger appropriate responses to each.

Mashau revealed that sectors such as oil and gas, which use capital-intensive infrastructure, are often exposed to high maintenance costs, poor prevention against external sabotage, and low accuracy of damage positioning.

He noted that in response, Huawei has developed the OptiX Sense, which is the first distributed fiber optic sensing solution powered by sensing algorithms to protect these infrastructures.

“It is also equipped to quickly identify intrusions, accurately locate them, and report alarms using optical fibers routed in perimeter fences to implement online real-time monitoring and security warning,” he added. Enditem