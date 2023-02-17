Huawei launches smart PV solutions for all scenarios of African residential market

Huawei Technologies has launched the smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions for all scenarios of the African residential market at the Solar Power Africa Conference 2023 held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Mr Xia Hesheng, President of Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa Region, said Huawei was releasing three residential solutions: Power-M, LUNA, and the high-end luxury solution.

A news statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, “The three residential solutions will help users cope with daily challenges such as load-shedding, which are prevalent across the region.”

Meanwhile, the residential market faces some challenges such as user experiences, mixing manufacturers, quality, service, efficiency, and aesthetics.

Mr Xia said “Huawei is focusing on “4T” Technologies (Watt/Heat/Battery/Bit), this will drive the residential PV scenarios with high quality products that are not only aesthetically pleasing but products that offer high quality system level solutions that integrate digitalisation and intelligence into the PV industry.”

He said over its 25 years of operating in Sub Saharan Africa, Huawei has built a deep understanding of the region’s energy and technology requirements.

“We supply smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions for all scenarios in the African residential market, committed to bringing clean energy to every home,” he added.

Mr Nick Lusson, Vice-President of Huawei Smart PV Sub-Saharan Africa Region explaining the features and advantages of the three residential solutions said the Power-M was a high-quality power supply system for multi-scenario applications, flexible for use in apartments, houses or large villas.

“Huawei has demonstrated its aesthetic design skills as always, by bringing to consumers a sleek design energy system with the ultimate aesthetics,” he said.

He said thanks to the all-in-one and modular design, the inverter and battery are perfectly integrated, consumers could flexibly choose the number of battery modules to expand the capacity from 5kWh to maxim 45kWh whenever they want.

The Vice-President said the Power-M supported seamless switchover between multiple energy inputs, such as solar, grid, and generator.

He said to provide a better home usage experience, Power-M had a fan-less construction with sleep-grade noise, the operation sound level is less than 29dbm.

“The unique plug and play design make for an easy and quick installation in around two hours,” he said.

Mr Lusson said the LUNA was an intelligent power system integrating smart power generation, smart power storage and smart power consumption.

He said with the Huawei smart module controller, the homeowner could maximize the roof installation capacity, resulting in between 10-30 p er cent more panels installed.

The smart module controller can also significantly increase solar power generation by improving efficiency by 5-30 per cent.

“To ensure the safety of installers and roof usage, the module-level shutdown function provides a safer roof voltage,” he said.

Mr Lusson said the intelligent battery storage, ESS, could provide 10 per cent more usable energy with the built-in optimiser in each battery module.

The LUNA AI system can accurately predict photovoltaic power generation and household electricity consumption under different climate scenarios based on big data learnings of weather and electricity consumption habits.

He said using the FusionSolar APP, consumers can remotely monitor and manage LUNA anywhere anytime.

“What is more, Huawei brings high-end solutions to large villa owners. Thanks to the one-stop solution and premium service, the end users can enjoy an ultimate user experience for a fully integrated luxury power generation villa,” Mr Lusson explained.

He said Huawei was committed to bring green energy into every home and creating a better life experience for the people of Africa.