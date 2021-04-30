Despite the growing trend in going mobile, what might surprise you is that many of us may prefer using a desktop computer to get things done.

For starters, desktops are perfect for high-intensity tasks like data modeling, graphic design, video editing or gaming – all of which require intense focus and concentration.

Yet, unlike what many of us might associate with desktop working, this doesn’t have to mean trading off on things like portability, bulkiness and design.

Yes, traditional desktops usually take up too much space on your desk, have large heavy cases, displays and keyboards. But this is where the HUAWEI MateStation S comes in – you might just be surprised at how it’s changing the game in the PC industry.

Strong performance and graphic processing

As Huawei’s first desktop product, the HUAWEI MateStation S delivers robust performance powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600G processor and integrated AMD Radeon™ Graphics. With no doubt it will give you the power to process graphic design, run huge programs and do so much more.

Unique smart features

Another thing that makes the HUAWEI MateStation S stand out from the crowd is the unique and intelligent smartphone-desktop interaction it offers.

Have you ever imagined that you could send a file saved on your phone to your desktop computer in the blink of an eye? With the HUAWEI MateStation S, all you need to do is tap your Huawei smartphone onto the right Shift key of your HUAWEI Ultra-Slim Wired Keyboard that includes Huawei Share NFC, so you can quickly and wirelessly transfer files! And to top it all off – there’s no need for USB cable or third-party apps!

Once you’ve set up the Multi-screen Collaboration by scanning the QR code, Nearby Discovery or a simple tap against the right Shift key on the keyboard, you can cast your smartphone into the PC display and control both devices at once, meaning you’ll be less distracted by switching between them for replying to messages, editing documents and more.

With your smartphone UI mirrored inside the desktop screen, you can also directly drag and drop files, as well as copy and paste text from one device to another.

This means that the desktop software, keyboard and mouse can be used to open and edit your mobile files, while the desktop can access the rich mobile app ecosystem. This cross-device experience also means that you can open up to three mobile app windows at once on the desktop screen.

Star trail-inspired case

So, why is the HUAWEI MateStation S different? Firstly, it has a capacity of 8.6L, which is just one third of the size of your traditional desktop case – meaning that it only takes up a small area of your desk.

On top of this dramatically smaller size, the case also looks beautiful, with an irregular pattern of slanted lines that take inspiration from space and its blazing star trails. Long gone are the days of having a cumbersome and dull desktop in your room!

What’s more, the star trail-like lines have another function, beyond first appearances. They are in fact thin openings that allow for air intake to facilitate airflow, creating a blend of aesthetics and functionality.

Bezel-less 23.8” display

Next up is the bundled HUAWEI Display 23.8”. Unlike conventional PC displays that often feature wide bezels, the display that comes with the HUAWEI MateStation S is sharp and sleek, with incredibly thin bezels measuring 5.7mm.

To echo the clean and stylish design of the desktop case, the back of HUAWEI Display 23.8” uses a minimalist and elegant design that helps to improve the style of your workplace.

Thanks to the ultra-narrow bezels, the display has an impressively high screen-to-body ratio of 90%, so you can edit footage and review reports more easily, as well as immerse yourself in games and movies.

Of course, the display is built to deliver premium picture quality and show various types of content with vivid colours and clear details, making it an ideal choice for showing your design work, images and Blu-ray movies.

Elegant keyboard

As part of the bundle, the HUAWEI Ultra-Slim Wired Keyboard also has a consistently elegant design that matches the case and display. Each keycap measures 16.05 mm x 16.05 mm for a comfortable typing experience. Around the keys is a narrow metal frame that adds a premium touch to the keyboard.

Alternatively, you can choose the HUAWEI Ultra-Slim Wired Keyboard with Fingerprint. As its name denotes, the keyboard has a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. It is located at the top right corner, so you can place your finger on it and access the desktop quickly and easily.

The combination of the HUAWEI MateStation S, HUAWEI Display 23.8” and HUAWEI Ultra-Slim Wired Keyboard not only make for a beautifully designed product, but also a powerhouse of raw performance and smart features.