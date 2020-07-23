There are some common things mobile gamers worry about like getting a message from a friend while in the virtual world.

You want to open it so bad, but that means you have to quit your game. Or getting a notification that your battery is low whiles you are in the middle of an intensive game and you don’t have your battery charger at hand!

But gamers with the new HUAWEI nova 7i don’t need to worry about these things because their gaming experience is so immersive.

All thanks to powerful hardware, a variety of gamer focused features and a large battery, the HUAWEI nova 7i is every gamer’s ideal gaming companion. Let’s look at why.

For super smooth and lag-free gameplay, your smartphone is going to need power, lots of it. The HUAWEI nova 7i, comes with the Kirin 810 chipset at its heart, which promises excellent performance with much better efficiency.

In addition to this, you also get Kirin Gaming+ with further upgrades your gaming experience with GPU optimization and HD Game effect enhancement.

A series of GPU optimization technologies are also implemented to prevent overload and improve image quality, clarity and contrast for a more immersive experience. The smartphone also uses AI scheduling technology to allocate CPU resources, which means when you are playing, the phone is going ensure that it’s giving out its best.

Gaming graphics are further improved with the help of the latest in GPU Turbo technology, which enables the software to work better with hardware and enhances processing efficiency.

This basically means, better performance while consuming less power. To top it all off, 8GB of RAM ensures faster operation and you get 128GB of storage space, so you can download as many games as you like.

All this talk about power does raise the question about battery life, but that’s something the HUAWEI nova 7i has an abundance. In fact, the HUAWEI nova 7i packs a massive flagship battery of a whopping 4200 mAh!

You are going to enjoy a lot of long gaming sessions thanks to that! Don’t worry about having to recharge such a big battery though, thanks to the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which charges it back up to 70% in just 30 minutes, meaning you will be back to the game in no time.

A lot of us gamers just choose to ignore any incoming text messages while gaming. However, with the HUAWEI nova 7i’s Game Dock feature you don’t have to do that or even quit your game just to reply to a text message. Now you can add a resizable chat box into your game interface and adjust its position as well, which means you can play and text at the same time.

Game Dock also comes with additional features such as a Do not disturb mode, screenshot, screen recording and acceleration, all designed to improve your gaming experience.

Finally, the 6.4-inch FHD+ HUAWEI Punch FullView display will provide you with that true immersive gaming experience. By replacing the notch to a small punch hole in the corner, you have a lot more screen estate for your game, which means you are not going to miss a single frame of action.

Want to get your game on? The HUAWEI nova 7i is the ideal companion for all mobile gamers, be it the casual gamer, the action-packed gamer or the adrenaline fueled racing gamer. All you have to do is open your favorite game and hit play.

