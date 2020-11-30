Chinese telecom company Huawei has donated telecommunication equipment to the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in northwest Nigerian city of Zaria as part of a partnership to stimulate the learning of information and communication technology in the West African country.

The equipment, which was inaugurated on Saturday by Chen Yangfeng, director of enterprise delivery and service of Huawei Technologies Nigeria Ltd., will be used to train students in intermediate and advanced technologies in routing, switching and cybersecurity, said a statement sent by Huawei reaching Xinhua on Sunday.

The equipment comprised three Huawei AR6280 routers and five Huawei S5720 switches for designing physical and logical topologies, the statement added.

Chen Yangfeng, according to the statement, said the relationship between the university and the global ICT firm dated way back to 2018.

Chen added that in 2018, the university and Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a partnership on the Huawei Authorised Information Network Academy (HAINA) program and other corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Kabir Bala, vice chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, who was also part of the inauguration ceremony, appreciated Huawei’s support in a statement since the signing of the MoU and expressed satisfaction with the outcomes so far recorded.

He added that more than 800 enrollments had been made and 350 persons were certified in different certificate tracks in the HAINA program.

According to him, creating and maintaining a strong ICT base would enhance the discovery of ICT talents, skills acquisition, opportunities and promote industry certifications.