Huawei organizes ICT job fair program for Nigerian students

China’s telecom giant Huawei organized on Thursday a one-day job fair in a university in northwest Nigeria, providing the students with an opportunity to prepare for their future careers in the field of information and communications technology (ICT).

Melissa Chen, director of service and delivery of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, while speaking at the 2021 Huawei ICT Job Fair at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Kaduna state, said it was the second time Huawei has launched its ICT job fair on campus in the university.

“The effort of the university gave a lot of hope for ICT companies like Huawei to keep pushing for a better digital Nigeria,” Chen said.

The director, who described the job fair as an exciting moment for Huawei, said that Huawei would shape the future of the ICT industry in Nigeria by bridging the digital divide and bringing the latest technologies into the industry.

“I see great hope for the development of ICT in Nigeria,” she said, adding that Huawei would continue to support Nigerian students as they learn the latest technologies through its various programs.

In his remarks, Kabiru Bala, the Vice Chancellor of ABU, hailed the collaboration with Huawei to boost digital skills among Nigerian youth and stressed the need to hasten the realization of the country’s quest to become a knowledge economy powerhouse.

Bala, who congratulated the students who participated in the qualification test and interview session, said that the more proficient they are in ICT the more distinguished they will become.

The participating students at the job fair first went through a qualification test and later participated in an interview session anchored by a team of interviewers from the ICT company and its partners. Enditem