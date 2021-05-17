Get amazed with its stellar noise cancellation and good looks

Huawei has announced the launch of its high quality sound earphones with longest battery life and active noise cancellation, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, in Ghana.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes with high quality sound, super long battery life, active noise cancellation and fast charging in addition to its sleek, stylish and lightweight design. These pair of high quality sound earphones will be up for preorder starting 21st May 2021.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i

High Quality Sound: Tailored for pitch perfect music

Do you want to hear music just like how it was recorded? The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i gives you just that. With a 10mm dynamic driver that is well balanced for high, mid and low frequencies delivering crystal clear audio anytime and anywhere and ensuring high quality sound no matter the kind of audio.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i subtly balances instrumental and vocal audio frequencies making it a great choice for music fans.

Charge in a blink and keep the vibe going

Music, movies and calls need earphones with long battery life to last with you throughout the day. Huawei made sure that is exactly what you get with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i.

A large battery that is quickly charged and can last long. With ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) turned off, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i can offer 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call on a full charge.

Together with the charging case, it could achieve up to 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice call. When ANC is turned on it can offer 7.5 hours of continuous music playback and 5.5 hours of voice call.

Moreover, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i supports fast charging to address any concerns about low battery. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i provides 4 hours of audio enjoyment with just a 10-minute charge. Thanks to its impressive battery life and quick-charge capability, you no longer need to worry about the battery level when you are out, you can enjoy music all day long.

Dive into your own world with Active Noise Cancellation

To enjoy your music, calls and video content you need to get rid of unwanted noise no matter where you are i.e. shopping centres, buses, train stations and offices as well.

Two external microphones for accurate sound pickup support the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i. It also includes a unique anti-wind design, which can effectively improve wind noise cancellation.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also comes with an Awareness Mode; with a long hold and press on the earbud handle, you can easily switch from Active Noise Cancellation mode to Awareness mode without taking off the earphones. This allows you to be aware of ambient sound as well as communicate with people around you easily.

An eye-catching and lightweight design

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i design is set to leave an impression with its sleek and stylish design. Additionally its lightweight makes it comfortable for extended periods of wear.

For the comfort of your ears, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i adopts a design that fits the ear canal delivering a comfortable wearing experience. Black and white never goes out of style. Apart from the Ceramic White and Carbon Black variants, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is also available in a vibrant colourway –Red.

Lastly, controlling these high quality sound earphones is super easy. A double tap plays/pauses music or answers/ends calls. A long press turns on/off Active Noise cancellation/Awareness Mode – intuitive interactions that add to the convenience of the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i.