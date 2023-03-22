Huawei pledges to help accelerate digitization of Chinese firms in Africa

Chinese tech giant Huawei on Tuesday pledged to help Chinese companies in Africa accelerate digitization with its cloud service.

Speaking at a summit with the theme of Huawei’s cloud service, in Accra, the capital of Ghana, Liang Tao, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Ghana, said the company has always been committed to helping Chinese companies build secure and reliable digital infrastructures.

“Over the years, Chinese companies have been striving to tap into the African market, and being digitally competitive and innovative is important for them,” said Liang. “Huawei can use technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence, to help them pick up the pace of digitization, enabling them to cater to the changing market needs and boost the economic and social development of African countries.”

According to Tang Hong, president of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, the current economic hardship highlighted the importance of Chinese companies’ digitization.

“The difficulties facing the Chinese companies in Ghana prompted us to embrace the new technologies and keep pace with the development of the digital economy,” Tang said.

The summit was attended by representatives of Chinese companies in Ghana in various sectors, including electricity, aviation, and mining. Enditem