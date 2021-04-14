Huawei Technologies says it will continue to work closely with its customers and partners to support social progress, economic growth, and sustainable development.

“We have kept innovating to create value for our customers, to help fight the pandemic, and to support both economic recovery and social progress around the world,” Mr Ken Hu, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman, has said.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, by the Company on its 2020 Annual Report, said though growth slowed during the period, the Company’s business performance was largely in line with forecast.

The statement said Huawei’s sales revenue in 2020 rounded off at CNY891.4 billion (USD135.85 billion)- up to 3.8 per cent year-on-year, with its net profit reaching CNY64.6 billion (USD 9.83 billion), up to 3.2 per cent year-on-year.

It said despite operational difficulties brought about by US sanctions in 2019 and 2020, Huawei had continued to invite KPMG to independently and objectively audit its financial statements.

“No matter the circumstances, we will continue to embrace transparency by disclosing operational data to governments, customers, suppliers, employees, and partners,” the statements said.

It said in 2020, Huawei’s carrier business continued to ensure the stable operations of more than 1,500 networks across more than 170 countries and regions, which helped support telework, online learning, and online shopping throughout COVID-19 lockdowns.

The statement said working together with carriers around the world, the Company helped provide a superior connected experience and moved forward with more than 3,000 5G innovation projects in over 20 industries like coal mining, steel production, ports, and manufacturing.

Over the past year, Huawei’s enterprise business stepped up efforts to develop innovative scenario-based solutions for different industries and created a digital ecosystem that thrived on joint creation and shared success, it said.

“During the pandemic, Huawei provided technical expertise and solutions that were vital in the fight against the virus.”

The statement said one example was an AI-assisted diagnostic solution based on HUAWEI CLOUD that helped hospitals the world over reduced the burden on medical infrastructure.

It said Huawei also worked with partners to launch cloud-based online learning platforms for more than 50 million primary and secondary school students.

“Over the past year we’ve held strong in the face of adversity,” the statement added.