Huawei responds to President’s appeal with US$40, 000 support to Black Stars

Huawei Technologies Ghana has responded to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s appeal by presenting $40, 000 to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The presentation was to support Senior the National Football Team, the Black Stars in the preparation for the African Cup of Nations 2022 and 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mr. Kweku Essuman Quansah, the Deputy Managing Director of Huawei presenting the Dummy cheque said Huawei as a company wants to impact heavily on the body, mind, and soul of the people in every country they operate in it.

He said in recent times, they have made a lot of donations by way of digital equipment to support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Managing Director said they have also had a campaign to boost the Information Communication Technology (ICT) talents and skills of Ghanaians.

“They have conducted trains for over 5000 Ghanaians and promised to train up to 10,000,” he added.

He said it was their honour to begin a relationship with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to promote sports development.

Mr. Quansah expressed the hope that the love for the game would be brought back by the Black Stars by winning more trophies for the country.

Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, receiving the cheque commended the Management of Huawei for their support to the development of ICT skills of Ghanaians.

He said sport, particularly football being the passion of the country was supported by all especially when the Black Stars were in action and eventually wins.

He said it also sells the country globally, especially when they perform well.

The Deputy Minister expressed appreciation to the management team for responding to the appeal of the President to support the National teams.

He said the support would be put into judicious use and invest in the teams.

He called on other corporate institutions to also come on board to support the teams in the preparation for these tournaments.