Ms. Dalia Josephine Amankwah, a Level 300 BSc. Telecommunications Engineering student from the Ghana Communications Technology University (GCTU) has emerged the overall Best Student in the Huawei’s Seed for the Future Programme.



Other award winners included Randel Daketse- University of Ghana, Jeremiah Amlanu-Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Isaac Akambole-KNUST and Anafo Suzan- the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

The rest are Esther Abankwa-KNUST, Abudu Bayowor- Wa Polytechnic Technical University, Shona Dery-University of Ghana, Emilia Boadi-Misa-GCTU and Samuel Amankwa-KNUST.

They received latest Huawei Smartphones, gift vouchers, branded laptop bags, t-shirts and branded flasks each.

The programme, a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative successfully trained 50 University students across the country in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The week-long activity gave the participating students the opportunity to learning about new technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Chip Technology, and Cloud Computing among others from top industry experts and professionals from Huawei.

It also included activities like Teck Talk as well as Leadership and Mentorship sessions for participants.

Mr. Geoffrey Li, the Deputy Managing Director at Huawei Ghana reiterated Huawei’s commitment to promoting gender balance in Information Communication Technology (ICT) and STEM as a whole.

He said “Huawei has always been an organization that provides equal opportunities for all and it’s against this backdrop that going into this year’s Seeds for the Future Programme, we set a goal for ourselves to ensure gender balance by encouraging more female participation.”

He said the Company was happy to engage over 45 per cent of the grandaunts who were abled females in STEM.

He said Huawei was extremely proud of the female participants for once again proving that given the right exposure, tools and platform, ladies could excel in ICT and Engineering

Mr Li added that Huawei stands ready to work even closer with the Ghanaian government and educational institutions to impact more lives through ICT for a fully connected world.

He commended partners and congratulated the students for their success while entreating them to impact their society and country with the knowledge and skills acquired.

Mr Edward Boateng, the Ghana Ambassador to China, commended Management of Huawei for their contribution in the development of ICT talents in Ghana and urged the students to use the knowledge they have acquired to lead the digitization drive in Ghana and the sub region.

“The Huawei Seeds for the Future program is a very important program which opens doors to a lot of opportunities of our young ones… I therefore challenge you to dream and dream big. Go out there and using technology to transform, impact and move our society forward,” he said.

Ms. Anankwa thanked Huawei for the opportunity and called on her fellow female students to pursue the sciences courses.

Mr Joshua Eyram Wordey, Huawei Student ambassador from the University of Ghana, said “Our appreciation goes to Huawei for conceiving, grooming and implementing the idea of the Seeds for the Future programme.”

He said they were committed to put in their very best in learning more about these fields and the potential they possess.

“5G, AI and Cloud computing are the future and we are privileged to be involved in this training. Not everyone can become a Huawei seed, and as seeds, it is our responsibility to grow and multiply what we are made up of,” he added.

The 2020 Huawei Ghana Seeds for the Future programme was made possible through the support of institutional partners including, Tertiary Education Directorate of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Communications, UNESCO Ghana, the National Council for Tertiary Education, University of Ghana, GCTU and KNUST.