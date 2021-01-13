Huawei Technologies Ghana has rewarded the top ten outstanding students for their excellent performance in the Huawei 5G certification course held for over 300 University students across top Universities in the country.

The student, who emerged successful in the Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA-5G) certification examinations were rewarded with a sleek Huawei Y series smartphone (Huawei Y9 Prime 2019) to motivate them to work harder and embrace the learning of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Other students who were awarded were: Randel Daketse, Joshua Eyram Wordey, Ibrahim Anyars, Seth Owusu Ansah, Kobina Ackon Annan, Sylvester Dotse, Jeremiah Dela Amlanu, Jones Appiah, Sam Mensah and Osei Bonsu.

The course which was held virtually, trained students from the Ghana Communications Technology University College, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana, IPMC and NIIT.

The HCIA-5G certification course covered two key topics:5G Technology Trends, 5G Use Cases and Business Models to adequately train engineers and IT Professionals, who are capable of applying 5G technology for business transformation, business marketing and industry solution design.

It is also to encourage the students to perform better in subsequent Huawei ICT Academy courses they will enrol in.

The short course is therefore intended to equip Universities Students to understand the basics of 5G technology, from the perspective of technology, standards, regulation, policy, economy, society and environment.

Mr Kweku Essuman Quansah, the Deputy Managing Director for Huawei Ghana said; “As with most new technologies, there is a lot of excitement about the 5G wireless capabilities.”

He said Huawei believes that allowing these students to learn, appreciate and embrace the 5th Generation Telecommunications Technology was one of their key goals of giving back to society through knowledge transfer.

He commended the students for their performance and encouraged other students offering ICT related courses to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by the Huawei ICT Academy and the ICT Talent Ecosystem, to enhance their skills and advance their knowledge in the ICT.

Ms Daketse, the Overall Best Student and a Huawei student ambassador who is a level 300 Computer science student of the University of Ghana thanked Huawei for the company’s relentless effort in ensuring that students in ICT advance their skills by offering them training in advanced technologies like 5G.