Huawei steps up efforts to bridge digital divide in Kenya

Chinese technology firm Huawei said on Wednesday that it will accelerate efforts to help Kenya bridge its digital divide.

Adam Lane, director of government affairs at Huawei Kenya, told a technology forum in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, to mark the ICT Week that his organization is already providing innovative technology that uses less power in transmission networks and radio access networks as well as solar power solutions that reduce the cost of providing power to run mobile networks.

“These modern solutions to mobile network operators in Kenya will lower the cost of expanding their network coverage to even the remote areas,” Lane said.

The ICT Week is an annual event that brings together thought leaders to review ways to enhance the policy and regulatory environment in the technology sector.

According to the Communications Authority of Kenya, the total number of mobile data/internet subscriptions stood at 47.7 million, of which 66.8 percent were on mobile broadband as of December 2022.

Lane noted that electricity remains a major cost of running mobile networks across the country. “We have rolled out high-quality solar solutions with batteries and advanced software that lower the cost of operating transmission networks so that the savings can be passed on to consumers.”

He further highlighted how the greater capacity of 5G means mobile network operators are able to provide more internet on each site, which will lead to lower data bundle prices.

According to Lane, the expected effect of Huawei technology is to expand the number of households who can afford internet services. Enditem.