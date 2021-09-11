Huawei supports Ministry of Communications with video conferencing facility

Huawei Ghana has presented an ultramodern intelligent Video Conferencing Facility to the Ministry of Communications to facilitate effective remote communication and meetings.

It is also to support the Ministry’s activities and operations to aid in its digital transformation agenda.

The presentation saw the unveiling of a fully installed video conferencing facility with all the needed accessories to facilitate clear interaction between the Ministry staff and stakeholders in any virtual session.

Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, THE minister of Communications expressed gratitude to Huawei for their continuous support of the sector and Ghana digitalization drive.

“We are pleased to have Huawei as the Strategic ICT Partner of the Government of Ghana and as the Ministry at the forefront of Ghana’s digital transformation drive,” she said.

She said the Ministry would continue to engage with Huawei to leverage on their wealth of global expertise to develop ICT Infrastructure and skills of the citizenry to make Ghana the ICT Hub for the Sub-Region.

Mr Tommy Zhouwei, the Managing Director at Huawei Ghana, said; “As a responsible corporate citizen, Huawei is actively participating in Ghana’s digital strategy, promoting the development and prosperity of the digital economy, and contributing to the realization of the vision of a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’”.

Under the guidance of the Government’s development strategy, Huawei continues to work with partners to introduce cutting edge ICT technologies and actively participate in Ghana’s ICT infrastructure development.

He said the support was a testament to their commitment towards a Smart Ghana.

“Through the donation, Huawei hopes to support the activities of the Ministry, at the same time aiding the fight against COVID-19 by reducing physical meetings while promoting remote communications and interactions between the Ministry and stakeholders,” Mr. Zhou added.