Huawei Surpasses Samsung as Top Foldable-Phone Manufacturer

Huawei Takes Lead in Foldable Smartphone Market

Huawei Technologies has secured the position of the world’s largest manufacturer of foldable smartphones, surpassing Samsung Electronics for the first time. According to Counterpoint Research based in Hong Kong, Huawei captured 35% of the foldable phone shipments in the first quarter of this year, marking a significant increase of 21 percentage points from the previous year.

Samsung, meanwhile, saw its market share decline sharply by 35 points to 23%. Honor, another Chinese brand, emerged as the third-largest player with a 12% share.

Counterpoint Research attributed Huawei’s success to the strong performance of its Mate X5 and Pocket 2 models, both equipped with 5G capabilities. These releases garnered substantial consumer support following their respective launches in China in 2023.

Global shipments of foldable smartphones rose by 49% year-on-year as overall demand for smartphones rebounded. Despite previous setbacks due to U.S. sanctions affecting its access to 5G chips, Huawei staged a comeback in August 2023 with a new 5G model featuring an internally developed chip, leading to renewed demand particularly in the Chinese market.

The rivalry between Huawei and Samsung is intensifying, with Samsung planning to reclaim its market leadership with the upcoming Z Flip 6 model, according to Counterpoint.

This development underscores Huawei’s resurgence in the competitive foldable smartphone segment and sets the stage for further innovation and market dynamics in the coming quarters.